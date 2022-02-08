PHUKET TEST & GO

PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
407 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
FAMILY Mountain View X 3 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23
฿13,430 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,860 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,980 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,590 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
SUPERIOR POOL VIEW X 2 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23
฿12,430 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,160 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,480 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,190 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,190 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
SUPERIOR MOUNTAIN VIEW X 2 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23
฿12,430 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,160 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,480 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,190 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,190 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
FAMILY POOL VIEW X 3 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23
฿13,430 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,860 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,980 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,590 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
HONEYMOON WITH POOL VIEW X 2 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23
฿13,130 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,560 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
DELUXE EXTRA LARGED BED X 2 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 31
฿13,830 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,450 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,960 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,880 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,390 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
GRAND DELUXE FAMILY WITH POOL VIEW X 4 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 41
฿14,830 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,660 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,380 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,790 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 BEDROOMS PENTHOUSE B WITH BATHTUB TOP FLOOR X 4 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 45
฿21,130 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,260 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,180 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 BEDROOMS PENTHOUSE A WITH POOL ACCESS X 4 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 46
฿23,930 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,860 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,980 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,090 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,090 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 BEDROOMS PENTHOUSE C WITH BATHTUB X 4 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 61
฿25,330 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,660 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,380 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,290 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool

PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET … THE MOST CONVENIENCE LOCATION CENTRIC HOTEL where the BEST LOCATION and BUDGET are POSSIBLE !!! We are located in the HEART OF PHUKET, LIMITED OF TIME OR RUSHED HOURS ARE NO LONGER A PROBLEMS with just ONLY A FEW MINUTES walk to THE BIGGEST SHOPPING MALL IN PHUKET “CENTRAL FLORESTA PHUKET” and THE BIGGEST AQUARIUM IN THAILAND “AQUARIUS AT CENTRAL FLORESTA PHUKET” also closed to THE MOST FAMOUS NIGHT MARKET “NAKA NIGHT MARKET” which is just 5 mins away,7 mins to THE BIGGEST DUTY-FREE DEPARTMENT STORE “KING POWER” Moreover it takes only 20 mins or less to ALL FAMOUS BEACHES IN PHUKET and easily to navigate throughout all attractions in Phuket.So why you have to pay too much transportation fee? , PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET is the best answer for all of your needs PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET also committed to ensuring that the guest will experience the most exclusive services and convenience lifestyle on the BEST LOCATION BEYOND GUEST’S EXPECTATION throughout our broad range ALL-IN-ONE FACILITIES such as Free Wifi in all hotel area, Swimming Pool, Fitness, Sauna Room, 24-hour Front Desk, Daily House Keeping, 24-hour Security with CCTV all area, Lift, Car Park, etc.

Amenities / Features

  • Outdoor Swimming Pool (adults and kids)
  • Fitness
  • Sauna
  • Car Park
  • Wifi (all area)
  • *** All facilities free of charged
Address / Map

29/12 Thanon Chao Fah Tawan Tok , Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

