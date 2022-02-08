PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 32 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET in a prioritized manner, and PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant FAMILY Mountain View X 3 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23 m² ฿13,430 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,860 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,980 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,590 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant SUPERIOR POOL VIEW X 2 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23 m² ฿12,430 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,160 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,480 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,190 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,190 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant SUPERIOR MOUNTAIN VIEW X 2 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23 m² ฿12,430 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,160 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,480 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,190 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,190 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant FAMILY POOL VIEW X 3 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23 m² ฿13,430 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,860 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,980 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,590 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant HONEYMOON WITH POOL VIEW X 2 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 23 m² ฿13,130 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿10,950 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,560 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,680 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,290 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,290 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant DELUXE EXTRA LARGED BED X 2 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 31 m² ฿13,830 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,450 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,960 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,880 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,390 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,390 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant GRAND DELUXE FAMILY WITH POOL VIEW X 4 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 41 m² ฿14,830 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,250 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,660 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,380 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,790 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 2 BEDROOMS PENTHOUSE B WITH BATHTUB TOP FLOOR X 4 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 45 m² ฿21,130 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿12,260 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,180 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,690 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,690 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 2 BEDROOMS PENTHOUSE A WITH POOL ACCESS X 4 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 46 m² ฿23,930 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿18,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,860 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,980 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,090 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,090 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool Maximum of 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 2 BEDROOMS PENTHOUSE C WITH BATHTUB X 4 PAX (not include breakfast / non refund) 61 m² ฿25,330 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿19,750 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,660 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,380 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,290 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,290 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET … THE MOST CONVENIENCE LOCATION CENTRIC HOTEL where the BEST LOCATION and BUDGET are POSSIBLE !!! We are located in the HEART OF PHUKET, LIMITED OF TIME OR RUSHED HOURS ARE NO LONGER A PROBLEMS with just ONLY A FEW MINUTES walk to THE BIGGEST SHOPPING MALL IN PHUKET “CENTRAL FLORESTA PHUKET” and THE BIGGEST AQUARIUM IN THAILAND “AQUARIUS AT CENTRAL FLORESTA PHUKET” also closed to THE MOST FAMOUS NIGHT MARKET “NAKA NIGHT MARKET” which is just 5 mins away,7 mins to THE BIGGEST DUTY-FREE DEPARTMENT STORE “KING POWER” Moreover it takes only 20 mins or less to ALL FAMOUS BEACHES IN PHUKET and easily to navigate throughout all attractions in Phuket.So why you have to pay too much transportation fee? , PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET is the best answer for all of your needs PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET also committed to ensuring that the guest will experience the most exclusive services and convenience lifestyle on the BEST LOCATION BEYOND GUEST’S EXPECTATION throughout our broad range ALL-IN-ONE FACILITIES such as Free Wifi in all hotel area, Swimming Pool, Fitness, Sauna Room, 24-hour Front Desk, Daily House Keeping, 24-hour Security with CCTV all area, Lift, Car Park, etc.

Amenities / Features Outdoor Swimming Pool (adults and kids)

Fitness

Sauna

Car Park

Wifi (all area)

*** All facilities free of charged

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels