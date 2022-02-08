PHUKET TEST & GO

Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
5453 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 0
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 1
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 2
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 3
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 4
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 5
+36 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong is comprised of 258 guestrooms and suites overlooking the skyscrapers of Patong Bay. The hotel is well located in the heart of Patong, close to Jungceylon Shopping Center, the walking street of Bangla Road, and only a three-minute walk from the beach. The hotel is known for its modern facilities, personal service, and international standards of comfort. Rooms are designed with the diverse needs of today’s world travelers in mind. Whether they are business, leisure, families, groups, or couples, guests will find that all the details and amenities are suited for everyone.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

187/5 Rat U Tid 200 Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amici Miei Hotel
8.4
rating with
342 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
rating with
1706 reviews
From ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
rating with
689 reviews
From ฿-1
C & N Hotel
8.3
rating with
997 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
1011 reviews
From ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise Hotels
7.8
rating with
275 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach
8
rating with
1343 reviews
From ฿-1
Kudo Hotel
9
rating with
279 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU