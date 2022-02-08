Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong is comprised of 258 guestrooms and suites overlooking the skyscrapers of Patong Bay. The hotel is well located in the heart of Patong, close to Jungceylon Shopping Center, the walking street of Bangla Road, and only a three-minute walk from the beach. The hotel is known for its modern facilities, personal service, and international standards of comfort. Rooms are designed with the diverse needs of today’s world travelers in mind. Whether they are business, leisure, families, groups, or couples, guests will find that all the details and amenities are suited for everyone.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels