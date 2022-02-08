PHUKET TEST & GO

スリープウィズミーホテルデザインホテルアットパトン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

5453レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 0
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 1
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 2
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 3
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 4
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 5
+36 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

スリープウィズミーホテルデザインホテルアットパトンは、パトン湾の高層ビルを見下ろす258室の客室とスイートで構成されています。ホテルはパトンの中心部に位置し、ジャンクセイロンショッピングセンター、バングラロードのウォーキングストリートに近く、ビーチから徒歩わずか3分です。ホテルは、モダンな設備、行き届いたサービス、国際的な快適さで知られています。客室は、今日の世界の旅行者の多様なニーズを念頭に置いて設計されています。彼らがビジネス、レジャー、家族、グループ、またはカップルであるかどうかにかかわらず、ゲストはすべての詳細と設備がすべての人に適していることに気付くでしょう。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
スリープウィズミーホテルデザインホテルアットパトンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す スリープウィズミーホテルデザインホテルアットパトン
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

187/5 Rat U Tid 200 Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

マイフレンズホテル
8.4
との評価
342 レビュー
から ฿-1
ランタンリゾーツパトン
8.2
との評価
1706 レビュー
から ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
との評価
689 レビュー
から ฿-1
C＆Nホテル
8.3
との評価
997 レビュー
から ฿-1
グランドメルキュールプーケットパトン
8.4
との評価
1011 レビュー
から ฿-1
バーンパラダイスホテルになりましょう
7.8
との評価
275 レビュー
から ฿-1
ベストウエスタンパトンビーチ
8
との評価
1343 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kudo Hotel
9
との評価
279 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU