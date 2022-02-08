PHUKET TEST & GO

슬립 위드 미 호텔 디자인 호텔 앳 빠통 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

5453 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 0
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 1
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 2
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 3
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 4
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong - Image 5
+36 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong은 빠통 베이의 고층 빌딩이 내려다 보이는 258 개의 객실과 스위트 룸으로 구성되어 있습니다. 이 호텔은 Patong의 중심부에 위치하고 있으며 Jungceylon 쇼핑 센터, Bangla Road의 도보 거리와 가깝고 해변에서 도보로 단 3 분 거리에 있습니다. 이 호텔은 현대적인 시설, 개인 서비스 및 국제적 수준의 편안함으로 유명합니다. 객실은 오늘날 세계 여행객의 다양한 요구를 염두에두고 설계되었습니다. 비즈니스, 레저, 가족, 그룹, 커플 등 모든 세부 사항과 편의 시설이 모두에게 적합하다는 것을 알게 될 것입니다.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
슬립 위드 미 호텔 디자인 호텔 앳 빠통 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 슬립 위드 미 호텔 디자인 호텔 앳 빠통
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

187/5 Rat U Tid 200 Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

