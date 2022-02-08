PHUKET TEST & GO

与我同眠芭东设计酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
5453条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

芭东同眠酒店设计酒店共有258间客房和套房，可俯瞰芭东湾的摩天大楼。该酒店位置优越，位于芭东中心，靠近Jungceylon购物中心，Bangla Road步行街，距离海滩只有3分钟的步行路程。该酒店以其现代化的设施，个性化服务和国际舒适标准而闻名。客房的设计充分考虑了当今世界旅行者的各种需求。无论是商务，休闲，家庭，团体还是情侣，客人都会发现所有的细节和设施都适合每个人。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
地址/地图

187/5 Rat U Tid 200 Pee Road,, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

