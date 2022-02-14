Samkong Place - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Samkong Place is the perfect choice. The city center is merely 5. Km away and the airport can be reached within 35 minutes. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Phuket International Hospital, Bangkok Phuket hospital, Bangkok Hospital Phuket. At Samkong Place, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking, car park, airport transfer. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Samkong Place the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.