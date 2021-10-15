Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Phuket Town, CA Hotel and Residence is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only 28.2 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. CA Hotel and Residence also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, private check in/check out. The hotel features 65 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, air purifier, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, CA Hotel and Residence hits the spot in many ways.

