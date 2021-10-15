PHUKET TEST & GO

CA Hotel and Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
944 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the CA Hotel and Residence in a prioritized manner, and CA Hotel and Residence will directly collect payment from you.

Situated in Phuket Town, CA Hotel and Residence is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. Only 28.2 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. CA Hotel and Residence also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, private check in/check out. The hotel features 65 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, air purifier, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee. The hotel's fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, CA Hotel and Residence hits the spot in many ways.

🇹🇭Areerat Khamngam

Reviewed on 15/10/2021
Arrived on 07/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Double Bed (Room Only)
Positives     
  • ห้องสะอาดพนักงานบริการดี ประทับใจกับการกักตัวในครั้งนี้มากค่ะ
Negatives
  • การเดินทางอาจจะอยู่ไกลจากแหล่งท่องเที่ยวและแหล่งรวมสถานที่ต่างๆนิดหน่อย แต่ทางโรงแรมมีรถจักรยานยนต์ให้เช่าในราคา 300 บาทต่อวัน ก็สะดวกขึ้นมาค่ะ

โดยส่วนตัวประทับใจการบริการของทางโรงแรมมาก มีปัญหา ไม่เข้าใจ หรือต้องการไปสถานที่ต่างๆพนักงานก็ช่วยหาให้ตลอด ห้องก็สะอาด ปลอดภัย และสงบดีค่ะ

Address / Map

88 Moo 6 Prachasamukkhee , Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

