Paresa Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Paresa Resort Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Paresa Resort Phuket will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ocean Pool Suite (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 140m²
฿98,034 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿82,395 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿66,056 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿36,878 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,139 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿19,139 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Cliff Pool Villa (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 160m²
฿127,356 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿106,830 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿85,604 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿46,652 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿24,026 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,026 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Spa Pool Suite (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 210m²
฿121,482 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿101,935 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿81,688 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿44,694 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿23,047 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿23,047 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 4 Adults, 3 Children, 2 Infants
Two-Bedroom Ocean View Suite (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 240m²
฿182,490 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿152,775 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿122,760 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿65,430 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿33,615 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿33,615 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Family Suites
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Residence Pool Villa (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 660m²
฿151,302 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿126,785 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿101,568 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿54,634 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿28,017 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿28,017 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- Balcony
- Bathtub
- Coffee Machine
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
Paresa Resort, "Heaven of all Heavens," is a truly unique hideaway-style luxury resort perched on the side of a cliff and surrounded by lush tropical forest on the "Millionaires Mile" coastal road between Patong and Kamala. The breathtaking location is paired with uninterrupted Andaman sea views, a Michelin Plate coveted restaurant serving genuine International and authentic Thai cuisine, an award-winning spa and personalized bespoke experiences offered by our Angels. All suites and villas have private infinity pools facing directly to the ocean and offering up to 4 bedroom units. Unique, independent and offering the ultimate relaxation with unrivaled sea and sunset views.
SUITES, VILLAS & RESIDENCES
42 luxurious and elegantly appointed units, each offering privacy and expansive Andaman sea views. All rooms feature super king size beds, balconies, private swimming pools and spacious bathrooms.
• 18 Ocean Pool Suites
• 5 Spa Pool Suites
• 7 Cliff Pool Villas
• 6 Two Bedroom Ocean Pool Suites
• 6 Grand Residence Pool Villas
WINE & DINE
TALUNG THAI : Spectacular ocean views, locally sourced ingredients and inventive Thai and International chefs create memorable culinary moments at our Michelin recognized restaurant.
INFINITY POOL BAR : At the main salt water swimming pool for a light lunch, snacks and soothing drinks.
IN-VILLA DINING: Enjoy utmost privacy on your private terrace with a BBQ or selected dishes from the kitchen.
RECIPE : Our cooking school offers lessons and instruction led by the resort’s passionate chef.
THE SPA BY PARESA
A heavenly sanctuary overlooking the sea offering inspired Thai ancient healing and relaxing treatments.
Amenities / Features
- 24 hour Service
- Private Yachts available for charter
- Fiber-Optic Lit Infinity Swimming Pool
- Energy Pond with rose quartz
- Wi-Fi internet access across the resort
- IDD Telephone
- The Spa by Paresa
- Fitness Centre
- Recipe – Cooking School of Culinary Arts
- The Andaman Gallery – Library, board games and souvenir shop
- Meeting Room
- Wedding and Events planners
- Complimentary Shuttle to Kamala
- Laundry/Dry Cleaning
- All Major Credit Cards Accepted
- Foreign Exchange
- On Call Doctor
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at Paresa Resort Phuket
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Paresa Resort PhuketSEE ALL REVIEWS