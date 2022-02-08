Paresa Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Paresa Resort Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Paresa Resort Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Ocean Pool Suite (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 140 m² ฿98,034 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿82,395 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿66,056 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿36,878 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿19,139 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿19,139 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Cliff Pool Villa (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 160 m² ฿127,356 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿106,830 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿85,604 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿46,652 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿24,026 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿24,026 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Spa Pool Suite (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 210 m² ฿121,482 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿101,935 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿81,688 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿44,694 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿23,047 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿23,047 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 3 Children, 2 Infants Two-Bedroom Ocean View Suite (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 240 m² ฿182,490 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿152,775 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿122,760 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿65,430 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿33,615 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿33,615 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Grand Residence Pool Villa (Rates available until 30 APR 2022) 660 m² ฿151,302 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿126,785 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿101,568 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿54,634 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿28,017 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿28,017 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Paresa Resort, "Heaven of all Heavens," is a truly unique hideaway-style luxury resort perched on the side of a cliff and surrounded by lush tropical forest on the "Millionaires Mile" coastal road between Patong and Kamala. The breathtaking location is paired with uninterrupted Andaman sea views, a Michelin Plate coveted restaurant serving genuine International and authentic Thai cuisine, an award-winning spa and personalized bespoke experiences offered by our Angels. All suites and villas have private infinity pools facing directly to the ocean and offering up to 4 bedroom units. Unique, independent and offering the ultimate relaxation with unrivaled sea and sunset views. SUITES, VILLAS & RESIDENCES 42 luxurious and elegantly appointed units, each offering privacy and expansive Andaman sea views. All rooms feature super king size beds, balconies, private swimming pools and spacious bathrooms. • 18 Ocean Pool Suites • 5 Spa Pool Suites • 7 Cliff Pool Villas • 6 Two Bedroom Ocean Pool Suites • 6 Grand Residence Pool Villas WINE & DINE TALUNG THAI : Spectacular ocean views, locally sourced ingredients and inventive Thai and International chefs create memorable culinary moments at our Michelin recognized restaurant. INFINITY POOL BAR : At the main salt water swimming pool for a light lunch, snacks and soothing drinks. IN-VILLA DINING: Enjoy utmost privacy on your private terrace with a BBQ or selected dishes from the kitchen. RECIPE : Our cooking school offers lessons and instruction led by the resort’s passionate chef. THE SPA BY PARESA A heavenly sanctuary overlooking the sea offering inspired Thai ancient healing and relaxing treatments.

Amenities / Features 24 hour Service

Private Yachts available for charter

Fiber-Optic Lit Infinity Swimming Pool

Energy Pond with rose quartz

Wi-Fi internet access across the resort

IDD Telephone

The Spa by Paresa

Fitness Centre

Recipe – Cooking School of Culinary Arts

The Andaman Gallery – Library, board games and souvenir shop

Meeting Room

Wedding and Events planners

Complimentary Shuttle to Kamala

Laundry/Dry Cleaning

All Major Credit Cards Accepted

Foreign Exchange

On Call Doctor

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels

Score 0.0 /5 Unrated Based on 0 reviews Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Paresa Resort Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Paresa Resort Phuket SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.

Hotel Offer Brochure