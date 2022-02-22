PHUKET TEST & GO

At Kamala Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
rating with
130 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the At Kamala Hotel in a prioritized manner, and At Kamala Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Conveniently located in Phuket, At Kamala Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the beach and myriad attractions and landmarks such as Tsunami Monument, Kamala Beach, and Phuket Fanta Sea. At Kamala Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities can be found, including Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, and safety deposit boxes. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort such as a coffee/tea maker, balcony/terrace, and LCD television. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. At Kamala Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Phuket.

Address / Map

104/8 kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

