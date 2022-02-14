Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Cascading down a lush tropical hillside at Kamala Bay, the newly-renovated Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort offers a tranquil, seafront getaway overlooking the Andaman Sea. 201 spacious and contemporary rooms and suites offer private balconies with spectacular sea and sunset views. The resort features two restaurants and a bar: Pool House Kitchen, an all-day dining venue offering international and Asian cuisine in welcoming modern interiors or alfresco on the terrace; Mizu, a premium Teppanyaki experience; 180 Degrees, a poolside bar with private cabanas and sun loungers; and Casa Boho, a clifftop two-story tapas bar with its own entertainment lounge and infinity pool. An array of recreational facilities include; the Nahm Spa; Camp Hyatt poolside kids club; a dive center with sustainability initiatives, snorkeling and diving at the house reef; a hilltop Regency Club; a 24-hr fitness center with wellness activities and the largest seafront infinity pool in Phuket. The resort boasts modern meeting facilities such as: White Canvas, the only fully air-conditioned, seafront glass marquee event space in Phuket with beautiful sea views; Summit, a refined executive boardroom perched high on the hilltop; Coral Ballroom, a pillarless ballroom full of natural daylight with a spacious foyer and three multi-functional meeting rooms. Apart from the world-class facilities, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort offers an array of curated, fun experiences, such as unique private dining, local cultural immersion and island adventures to turn a vacation into lifetime memories. Ideally located at a secluded beach along the Phuket Millionaires Mile, the resort is just a short drive from the shopping, restaurants and nightlife of Patong Beach and a 40-minute drive from the airport.

