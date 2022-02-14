PHUKET TEST & GO

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
rating with
873 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort in a prioritized manner, and Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Cascading down a lush tropical hillside at Kamala Bay, the newly-renovated Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort offers a tranquil, seafront getaway overlooking the Andaman Sea. 201 spacious and contemporary rooms and suites offer private balconies with spectacular sea and sunset views. The resort features two restaurants and a bar: Pool House Kitchen, an all-day dining venue offering international and Asian cuisine in welcoming modern interiors or alfresco on the terrace; Mizu, a premium Teppanyaki experience; 180 Degrees, a poolside bar with private cabanas and sun loungers; and Casa Boho, a clifftop two-story tapas bar with its own entertainment lounge and infinity pool. An array of recreational facilities include; the Nahm Spa; Camp Hyatt poolside kids club; a dive center with sustainability initiatives, snorkeling and diving at the house reef; a hilltop Regency Club; a 24-hr fitness center with wellness activities and the largest seafront infinity pool in Phuket. The resort boasts modern meeting facilities such as: White Canvas, the only fully air-conditioned, seafront glass marquee event space in Phuket with beautiful sea views; Summit, a refined executive boardroom perched high on the hilltop; Coral Ballroom, a pillarless ballroom full of natural daylight with a spacious foyer and three multi-functional meeting rooms. Apart from the world-class facilities, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort offers an array of curated, fun experiences, such as unique private dining, local cultural immersion and island adventures to turn a vacation into lifetime memories. Ideally located at a secluded beach along the Phuket Millionaires Mile, the resort is just a short drive from the shopping, restaurants and nightlife of Patong Beach and a 40-minute drive from the airport.

Address / Map

16/12 Moo 6, Tambon Kamala,Amphur Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

