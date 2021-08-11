PHUKET TEST & GO

The Palms Kamala - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
239 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Palms Kamala in a prioritized manner, and The Palms Kamala will directly collect payment from you.

Offering quality accommodations in the romance, beaches, restaurants district of Phuket, The Palms Hotel Kamala is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within minutes. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as BS Collection, Boss Tailor, Tsunami Monument. The facilities and services provided by The Palms Hotel Kamala ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, postal service. 30 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The Palms Hotel Kamala your home away from home.

Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Palms Kamala, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇵🇹Susana Contreiras Fairhead

Reviewed on 11/08/2021
Arrived on 26/07/2021
4.5 2-Bedroom Suite Pool Access (Room only)
Positives     
  • Large and comfortable apartments
  • Very friendly service
  • Food available and delivered fast on request
  • 2 mi away from Kamala beach
  • restaurants and shops by doorstep
  • Quiet place with good swimming pools for children, low pool and deep pool seperate
  • Rooms cleaned daily with coffee and water including
Negatives
  • Nothing
  • Wifi went down a couple of times but not for long

We loved our stay here, we were very well looked after by all staff. This hotel is in a great position close to the beach and many open restaurants and shops. We extended our stay and we highly recommend this aparthotel.

Address / Map

88/6, Moo 3, Kamala Beach Road, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

