Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Sea View Studio 40m²
฿19,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Sea View Deluxe 40m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
Features
- 7-Eleven Purchase
- Balcony
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Fitness Allowed
- Halal Food Options
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
- Vegetarian Meals
- Work Space
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas is a stylish, chic, all-sea view resort. Come experience the extensive layout and facilities at this super modern beach hotel overlooking the Andaman Sea. Positioned at the beginning of the Millionaires Mile of Phuket, this hotel is just a five-minute walk to the beach. An abundance of water sports, golf courses, restaurants, and bars are within close vicinity. Virtually every part of the hotel has fantastic views of the sea. From all 146 elegant rooms to the Sky Bar and sparkling pool, the Andaman sea breeze flows throughout. Business travelers can utilize the fully functioning conference room, while all guests can relax for a longer holiday due to the reasonable rates. This adults-preferred resort does not feature any child-friendly activities and does not recommend guests under 4 years of age. For those seeking ultimate pleasure on a professional level, Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas is on the top of the list.
Amenities / Features
- 40% Spa Discount
- Stay 3 nights get free resort credit THB 300
- Stay 5 nights get free resort credit THB 500
- Stay 7 nights get free resort credit THB 700
- Free Paarking
- Valet Park Service
- Welcome drink & cold towel
- Choice of in room shampoo, shower get & lotion
- Turn Down Service
- 2 Swimming Pool
- 4 Restaurant
- 2 Bar
- Gym
- Spa
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & VillasSEE ALL REVIEWS