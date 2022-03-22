PHUKET TEST & GO

Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
3640 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Image 0
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Image 1
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Image 2
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Image 3
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Image 4
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas - Image 5
+46 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Sea View Studio 40
฿19,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Sea View Deluxe 40
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿4,800 - 1 Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas is a stylish, chic, all-sea view resort. Come experience the extensive layout and facilities at this super modern beach hotel overlooking the Andaman Sea. Positioned at the beginning of the Millionaires Mile of Phuket, this hotel is just a five-minute walk to the beach. An abundance of water sports, golf courses, restaurants, and bars are within close vicinity. Virtually every part of the hotel has fantastic views of the sea. From all 146 elegant rooms to the Sky Bar and sparkling pool, the Andaman sea breeze flows throughout. Business travelers can utilize the fully functioning conference room, while all guests can relax for a longer holiday due to the reasonable rates. This adults-preferred resort does not feature any child-friendly activities and does not recommend guests under 4 years of age. For those seeking ultimate pleasure on a professional level, Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas is on the top of the list.

Amenities / Features

  • 40% Spa Discount
  • Stay 3 nights get free resort credit THB 300
  • Stay 5 nights get free resort credit THB 500
  • Stay 7 nights get free resort credit THB 700
  • Free Paarking
  • Valet Park Service
  • Welcome drink & cold towel
  • Choice of in room shampoo, shower get & lotion
  • Turn Down Service
  • 2 Swimming Pool
  • 4 Restaurant
  • 2 Bar
  • Gym
  • Spa
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

18/40 Moo 6, Nakalay Road, Amphur Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort
8.1
rating with
873 reviews
From ฿-1
The Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
From ฿-1
At Kamala Hotel
8.9
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
The Palms Kamala
8.5
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort
8.3
rating with
955 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Kamala Beach
8.5
rating with
562 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Residence
8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
rating with
323 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU