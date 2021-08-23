Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Patong, look no further than Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay. The center of Patong, which includes the famous nightlife on Bangla Road and the shopping paradise of Jungceylon Shopping Centre, is only 10-minute drive away while Kamala Beach is about 4 kilometers away from the property. Phuket International Airport on the other hand is only 50-minute drive from Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay and airport transfers can be arranged for an additional fee. Nestled on the edge of cliff with sweeping views of the Andaman Sea, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay is a 5-star property with 2 outdoor swimming pool, on-site restaurant and free Wi-Fi access. A variety of cuisines, cocktails and other refreshments can be sampled at the restaurant, café, Kid’s zone, and sauna. The 194 non-smoking guest rooms are well-appointed with modern amenities and comfort. They include a flat-screen TV, a minibar and an in-room safe. A bathtub or shower, along with free toiletries, can be found in the en suite bathrooms. Spacious suites with a private pool on the terrace are also available for guests to enjoy. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels