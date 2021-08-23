Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Patong, look no further than Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay. The center of Patong, which includes the famous nightlife on Bangla Road and the shopping paradise of Jungceylon Shopping Centre, is only 10-minute drive away while Kamala Beach is about 4 kilometers away from the property. Phuket International Airport on the other hand is only 50-minute drive from Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay and airport transfers can be arranged for an additional fee.
Nestled on the edge of cliff with sweeping views of the Andaman Sea, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay is a 5-star property with 2 outdoor swimming pool, on-site restaurant and free Wi-Fi access. A variety of cuisines, cocktails and other refreshments can be sampled at the restaurant, café, Kid’s zone, and sauna.
The 194 non-smoking guest rooms are well-appointed with modern amenities and comfort. They include a flat-screen TV, a minibar and an in-room safe. A bathtub or shower, along with free toiletries, can be found in the en suite bathrooms. Spacious suites with a private pool on the terrace are also available for guests to enjoy. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay hits the spot in many ways.
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 2 reviews
If you were a guest at Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim BaySEE ALL REVIEWS
4.8 Pool Suite
Positives
Negatives
- Great location. Very friendly staff. Great views. Not too far from center.
- The pool water is a bit too cold to swim in.
This is my third time to visit Phuket. This is so far the best hotel I’ve stayed in. It’s got great ocean views and staff being so friendly makes it all worth considering. I would stay here again.
4.8 Villa with Pool and Ocean View
Positives
Negatives
- Very nice and helpful stuff, especial the room service was incredible nice and looking for any possibility ´like to do a Campari Orange´
- The room was more than fantastic .. very wide with a stoning view of the see & kalim Bay .. just great .. with a little Pool for chillen
- Very good placement of the Hotel to go anywhere out and explore the region and some incredible Beaches
- ( to rent a Car ore Motorbike could be very helpful
- Unfortunately the selection bei the breakfast buffet was quite limited ( could be because of the start by the sandbox)
- You can see that some of the hotel structure has suffered during the lockdown since Corona have started
- Unfortunately many facilities where still closed at the time we’re where staying there
Price and performance you get is incredible good .. we will always recommend this place for a stay
As we already mentioned the placement is very good into the front of Patong beach for your outgoing ore you get many little restaurant for diner near the place, ore go around into the south and explore many different places,
to rent a Car ore motorbike will be very useful for that