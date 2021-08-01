Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Set on a beautiful beach away from the noise, Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Adults Only (SHA Certified) is perfect for the family and couples wanting rest and relaxation. You will find the swim up bar fun and the beach massage heavenly within this serene location. The large rooms are outfitted with views of the sea or mountains. The breakfast has excellent choices with lots of fresh fruit. For leisure, visit the nearby town that is surrounded with a plethora of restaurants, bars, and shops. When you really want to rock, Patong is a short drive and the hotel provides a shuttle bus to town and back. Spend a few days at Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Adults Only (SHA Certified) and the world will seem new and wonderful.