PHUKET TEST & GO

Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
955 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 0
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 1
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 2
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 3
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 4
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Image 5
+36 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Set on a beautiful beach away from the noise, Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Adults Only (SHA Certified) is perfect for the family and couples wanting rest and relaxation. You will find the swim up bar fun and the beach massage heavenly within this serene location. The large rooms are outfitted with views of the sea or mountains. The breakfast has excellent choices with lots of fresh fruit. For leisure, visit the nearby town that is surrounded with a plethora of restaurants, bars, and shops. When you really want to rock, Patong is a short drive and the hotel provides a shuttle bus to town and back. Spend a few days at Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort - Adults Only (SHA Certified) and the world will seem new and wonderful.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
3.9/5
Very Good
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇫🇷jerome Agostini

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 04/07/2021
3.9 Deluxe Ground Terrace
Positives
  • A huge and nice hotel almost for me
Negatives
  • Wifi

Very strange to stay in an hotel at less that 2 km from my villa 5 pools for me Very helpful and welcoming staf Excellent breakfast with a stunning view

Address / Map

96/42-3 Moo 3, Kathu, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunwing Kamala Beach
8.5
rating with
562 reviews
From ฿-1
The Palms Kamala
8.5
rating with
239 reviews
From ฿-1
At Kamala Hotel
8.9
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Residence
8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
The Pe La Resort Phuket
8.5
rating with
86 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Sienna Gourmet Hotel & Villas
8.4
rating with
3640 reviews
From ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
rating with
323 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort
8.1
rating with
873 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU