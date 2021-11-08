Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Conveniently located in Phuket, The Naka Phuket Villa is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The city center is merely 20 Km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, complimentary snorkeling & kayaking on our beach, convenience store. The hotel features 95 beautifully appointed guest villas, many of which include television LCD screen, internet access, private pool, bathtub. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the private beach, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Naka Phuket Villa.

Amenities / Features ETC. Wiwa Restaurant, Heha Kid Club, Main Pool Olympic Size, Meka Sky lounge

Score 4.1 /5 Very Good Based on 1 review Rating 0 Excellent 1 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible 🇨🇭 Jackie DIEP Arrived on 31/10/2021 4.1 One Bedroom Pool Villa Partial Sea View Positives Beautiful hotel, big private pool huge villa.

The staff was amazing know your name and u prefers. You will have your private space there.

Big resort pool. Negatives U always need a cap to go somewhere because this resort is huge.

The beach was full with plastic things (trash, plastic toys, syringes). We love the hotel and the staff they was so helpful in all concern we have. We would love to come again to this hotel when we come to phuket but please clean the beach!