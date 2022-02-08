普吉岛佛基拉诺富特酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到17预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛佛基拉诺富特酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛佛基拉诺富特酒店从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 高级双床间 32 m² ฿15,750 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿19,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 阳台

连接房间

允许健身

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

游泳池

素食餐

普吉岛佛基拉诺富特酒店（SHA 认证）位于普吉镇，是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。简而言之，您期望从雅高酒店获得的所有服务和设施都在您舒适的家中。酒店提供24小时客房服务、所有客房免费无线网络连接、24小时保安、便利店、每日家政服务等一流设施。酒店拥有 180 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括免费茶水、壁橱、毛巾、木/镶木地板和衣架。此外，酒店提供的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有很多事情可做。普吉岛佛基拉诺富特酒店（SHA 认证）是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

