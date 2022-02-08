Nipa Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Nipa Resort

Phuket
7.8
rating with
1007 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Nipa Resort is located mere minutes from Phuket's most popular beach and nightlife area, Patong. Yet, the small distance is enough to maintain a serene atmosphere and allow guests to fully relax in the pleasant, tropical surrounds. Built around a free-form swimming pool, the contemporary facilities are complemented by Thai teak furnishings and textures. Besides the main swimming pool, there is a children’s swimming pool and Jacuzzi in addition to babysitting services. Guests can take advantage of the complementary shuttle service to Patong Beach or enjoy the landscaped surrounds from the privacy of their own balcony. The Nipa Resort has a Thai-Japanese restaurant and cocktail bars in addition to internet facilities and laundry service. Our secure online booking form makes reserving your room at Nipa Resort simple - just fill in your desired dates and click.

Address / Map

33 Sainamyen Road, Patong Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

