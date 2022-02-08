Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, shopping, restaurants district of Phuket, Nam Naka Boutique Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property is just 1 KM away from the city center, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Nam Naka Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, fireplace, taxi service. Guests can choose from 21 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Nam Naka Boutique Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.