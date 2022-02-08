PHUKET TEST & GO

Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
note avec
46 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+20 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, shopping, restaurants district of Phuket, Nam Naka Boutique Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property is just 1 KM away from the city center, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Nam Naka Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, fireplace, taxi service. Guests can choose from 21 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Nam Naka Boutique Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Nam Naka Boutique Hotel , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Nam Naka Boutique Hotel
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

82/8 Moo 2, Tambol Wichit Amphur Muang Phuket 83000, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Ashlee Hub à Patong
7.8
note avec
1287 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
note avec
2576 Commentaires
De ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
note avec
131 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
note avec
1522 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach
8.4
note avec
886 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
note avec
1 Commentaires
De ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
note avec
2617 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
note avec
155 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Récent Phuket Suanluang
7.5
note avec
27 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Ramada Plaza par Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket
8.4
note avec
59 Commentaires
De ฿-1
PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET
8.2
note avec
407 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Baba House à Phuket
8.2
note avec
431 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Maison de la galerie sonore
9.1
note avec
16 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Maison Xinlor
9.1
note avec
87 Commentaires
De ฿-1
La mémoire à On On Hotel
8.8
note avec
1551 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU