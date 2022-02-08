PHUKET TEST & GO

Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

46 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+20 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, shopping, restaurants district of Phuket, Nam Naka Boutique Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property is just 1 KM away from the city center, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Nam Naka Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, fireplace, taxi service. Guests can choose from 21 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Nam Naka Boutique Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Nam Naka Boutique Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

82/8 Moo 2, Tambol Wichit Amphur Muang Phuket 83000, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

씨 베드 그랜드 호텔 푸켓
8.7
평가
155 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
최근 푸켓 수안 루앙
7.5
평가
27 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
프라임 타운 - 포쉬 & 포트 호텔 푸켓
8.2
평가
407 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔
8.2
평가
431 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
사운드 갤러리 하우스
9.1
평가
16 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
신러 하우스
9.1
평가
87 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
온 온 호텔의 추억
8.8
평가
1551 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU