PHUKET TEST & GO

Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
46条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Nam Naka Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, shopping, restaurants district of Phuket, Nam Naka Boutique Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property is just 1 KM away from the city center, and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Nam Naka Boutique Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, fireplace, taxi service. Guests can choose from 21 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Nam Naka Boutique Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nam Naka Boutique Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nam Naka Boutique Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

82/8 Moo 2, Tambol Wichit Amphur Muang Phuket 83000, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

普吉岛海底大酒店
8.7

155 评论
฿-1
近期普吉算盘
7.5

27 评论
฿-1
普吉岛昭华华美达广场酒店
8.4

59 评论
฿-1
巴巴屋普吉岛酒店
8.2

431 评论
฿-1
声音画廊之家
9.1

16 评论
฿-1
新乐楼
9.1

87 评论
฿-1
安安酒店的回忆
8.8

1551 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU