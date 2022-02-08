PHUKET TEST & GO

Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.5
rating with
27 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 0
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 1
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 2
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 3
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 4
Recenta Phuket Suanluang - Image 5
+7 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
50% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Recenta Phuket Suanluang in a prioritized manner, and Recenta Phuket Suanluang will directly collect payment from you.

Recenta Phuket Suanluang is a midscale hotel designed to best fit for all your occasions and vacations with comfortable, affordable and valuable for money. All rooms are big and are well designed with good functions, so Recenta Phuket Suanluang therefore provides high quality services and facilities for all ages and all genders that can be assured with the brand.

Amenities / Features

  • Air-conditioning with individual control
  • Bathroom amenities included : Shampoo, Soap, Bath Gel, Shower Cap
  • LED TV with cable TV
  • Private bathroom with hot & cold shower
  • Universal plug
  • Electricity 220V.
  • Hair dryer
  • Slipper / Sandal
  • Safety Box
  • Free Wifi Internet
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Refrigerator , Kettle
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Recenta Phuket Suanluang, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Recenta Phuket Suanluang
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

60/81 Moo2, Wichit, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

Partner Hotels

Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Seabed Grand Hotel Phuket
8.7
rating with
155 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket
8.4
rating with
59 reviews
From ฿-1
Baba House Phuket Hotel
8.2
rating with
431 reviews
From ฿-1
PRIME TOWN - Posh & Port Hotel PHUKET
8.2
rating with
407 reviews
From ฿-1
Sound Gallery House
9.1
rating with
16 reviews
From ฿-1
Xinlor House
9.1
rating with
87 reviews
From ฿-1
The Memory at On On Hotel
8.8
rating with
1551 reviews
From ฿-1
The Blue Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU