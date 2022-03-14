PHUKET TEST & GO

Baba House Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
rating with
431 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

All Reservations are Non-Refundable. All amendment and date modification must contact Baba House Hotel 7-DAY prior to check in date.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe Pool View 40
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Swimming Pool
  • Work Space

Well-placed in the area of Phuket city, Baba House Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The city center is merely 4.5 km away ( only 10 minutes away ) and the airport can be reached within 50 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Baba House Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Phuket, Baba House Hotel is your home away from home.

Address / Map

33/28 M2 Thep Anusorn Road, Wichit, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

