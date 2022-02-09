PHUKET TEST & GO

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
59 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket - Image 0
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket - Image 1
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket - Image 2
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket - Image 3
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket - Image 4
Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket - Image 5
+50 photos
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket in a prioritized manner, and Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket will directly collect payment from you.

Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Situated in the Phuket Town area, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The property lies 0.5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, sewing kit to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

88/99 Moo 2, Chao Fah West Road, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

