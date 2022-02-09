Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in the Phuket Town area, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The property lies 0.5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The property provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service to ensure the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, sewing kit to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's fitness center, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, pool (kids) are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Chao Fah Phuket hits the spot in many ways.

