Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
rating with
730 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Halal Food Options
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27
฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Work Space

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features

  • Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel
Address / Map

402 Soi Rewadee, Rama VI Road, Phayathai,Phayathai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

