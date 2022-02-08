Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy NO REFUND

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27 m² ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Halal Food Options

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27 m² ฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56 m² ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56 m² ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features ฿5,000 Deposit

7-Eleven Purchase

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Connecting Room

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Halal Food Options

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Vegetarian Meals

Work Space

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels