Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Deluxe Suite 65
฿25,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Executive Suite 75
฿26,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿23,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Two Bedroom Deluxe Suite 100
฿37,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
Maximum of 5 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Three Bedroom Deluxe Suite 130
฿60,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿51,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space
Maximum of 5 Adults, 4 Children, 4 Infants
Three Bedroom Executive Suite 165
฿67,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿57,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿39,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿19,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Coffee Machine
  • Family Suites
  • Fitness Allowed
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Kitchen
  • Living Room
  • Microwave
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
  • Vegetarian Meals
  • Washing Machine
  • Work Space

An ideal location for business and leisure travelers, this serviced apartment provides the perfect combination of a 5-star hotel and the privacy of home. Located in Sathorn, you are in the business district, with several embassies in the vicinity. Choose from One, Two and Three Bedroom suite to enjoy the luxurious stay and service. Getting around the city from here is relatively easy with the skytrain station and subway station both within a 10-minute stroll. Nearby are Silom and Patpong, the famous entertainment and nightlife area of Bangkok, as well as countless excellent bars and restaurants. Some of the facilities available at this Marriott property include an outdoor saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center, kid’s room, 24-hour reception, and daily maid service. All suites include a spacious bedroom with a separate living area, work space, and fully equipped kitchen. Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments (SHA Plus+), with its excellent location and amenities, is perfect for both short and long stay guests in Bangkok.

🇫🇷Anne & Co

Reviewed on 13/01/2022
Arrived on 03/01/2022
4.0 One Bedroom Deluxe Suite
Positives     
  • Efficient and friendly service, patient to answer all questions (i.e. how long to get PCR test results)
  • Gave us voucher for free drinks by the pool (once "free")
  • Rooms were very clean and comfortable (washing machine & dryer), fantastic views
  • Spacious rooms, awesome bathroom with bathtub overlooking Sathorn
Negatives
  • No Nespresso machine. Who wants instant coffee? Very limited snacks in the room
  • Lack of attention to details: no laundry powder, no bathroom amenities other than basic ones (soap, shampoo & conditioner). Why no toothbrush, Q-tips and bath salts?
  • We ordered pizza and it was very bad. The menu was sticky and dirty - just put a QR code on TV, or print something clean.
  • Cannot open windows, no balcony. I would NOT stay there for 10 days

I used to stay in that hotel a few years ago: the maintenance has been good, so it's still in excellent shape with great service. However the attention to details has missed a few things during Covid times, which is a pity (see above comments on Nespresso machine, food, amenities). Great for a couple of days, but not for a 7 or 10 days locked in quarantine. It's a pity as it does not take much to make it even better.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

1 Sathorn Soi 3 South Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

