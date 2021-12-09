Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Superior Included Meal 32 m² ฿16,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿12,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿6,400 - 5th Day Test & Go

The chic, 5-star Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel's premier location, ultra-modern meeting facilities and large infinity pool have an undeniable appeal, but don't forget to make time for Bangkok: the Grand Palace is within easy reach or shopping right next door at the Duty Free mall. Each room is adorned with cable TV, marble bathroom, and separate shower amidst impressive modern décor. Its prime location places guests at the apex of Bangkok’s nightlife, business and shopping districts, and affords them convenient access to transport such as the sky train service and expressways.

