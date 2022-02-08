Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel以优先方式，以及Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy NO REFUND

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27 m² ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go

特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27 m² ฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go

特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56 m² ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go

特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56 m² ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

便利设施/功能 Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel

