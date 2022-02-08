BANGKOK TEST & GO

Royal View Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Royal View Resort - Image 0
Royal View Resort - Image 1
Royal View Resort - Image 2
Royal View Resort - Image 3
Royal View Resort - Image 4
Royal View Resort - Image 5
+20 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 135 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Royal View Resort in a prioritized manner, and Royal View Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

The rate is prepayment with Non-refundable. Hotel allowed guests to 50 % refund of total amount if guest are unable to travel by Covid - 19 positive detective, flight cancellation with official document issued by the concerned department.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin bed with 1 meal 35
฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Bed with 1 meal 35
฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Bed with 1 meal 40
฿10,390 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Smoking Rooms Available

The skytrain is a lifeline in the city of Bangkok, and guests are conveniently located within walking distance of Victory Monument station. Another advantage is the proximity of the van service to go down to the islands and even the airport at a fraction of cab fare. From the skytrain, guests can easily access the shopping district of Siam and Ratchaprasong which are only a couple of stations away. And when you return to the hotel, tired after a day out, the massage service will come as a relief to sore muscles. The Santiparb Park is across the hotel and includes an excellent jogging track to burn off some vacation calories. The area surrounding Royal View includes quite a few restaurants from street stalls to trendy shops. With easy access into the heart of the city, Royal View Resort should definitely be considered when deciding on a hotel in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Royal View Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Royal View Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

27/3 Soi Rajawithi 3 Rangnam Road, Phayathai, Rachathevi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU