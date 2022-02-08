Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy The rate is prepayment with Non-refundable. Hotel allowed guests to 50 % refund of total amount if guest are unable to travel by Covid - 19 positive detective, flight cancellation with official document issued by the concerned department.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Twin bed with 1 meal 35 m² ฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub International Channels Internet - Wifi Smoking Rooms Available

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Double Bed with 1 meal 35 m² ฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub International Channels Internet - Wifi Smoking Rooms Available

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Bed with 1 meal 40 m² ฿10,390 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,990 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,690 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,690 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony Bathtub International Channels Internet - Wifi Smoking Rooms Available

Bathtub

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Smoking Rooms Available

The skytrain is a lifeline in the city of Bangkok, and guests are conveniently located within walking distance of Victory Monument station. Another advantage is the proximity of the van service to go down to the islands and even the airport at a fraction of cab fare. From the skytrain, guests can easily access the shopping district of Siam and Ratchaprasong which are only a couple of stations away. And when you return to the hotel, tired after a day out, the massage service will come as a relief to sore muscles. The Santiparb Park is across the hotel and includes an excellent jogging track to burn off some vacation calories. The area surrounding Royal View includes quite a few restaurants from street stalls to trendy shops. With easy access into the heart of the city, Royal View Resort should definitely be considered when deciding on a hotel in Bangkok.

