Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy NO REFUND

Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27 m² ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go

Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27 m² ฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go

Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56 m² ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go

Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56 m² ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

어메니티 / 특징 Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel

