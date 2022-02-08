BANGKOK TEST & GO

Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
rating with
57 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 0
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 2
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 3
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 4
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 5
+37 photos
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment in a prioritized manner, and Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34
฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Studio 34
฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34
฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Super Deluxe Double Room 34
฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
High Deluxe Double 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Microwave
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Smoking Rooms Available
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Suite 68
฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go
Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

Amenities / Features

  • RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.
  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.
  • including meals during the stay.
  • 37 local and international TV channels.
  • Free Wi-Fi in the room.
Address / Map

94 Soi Ratchtapan (Soi Mor Leng) Rajaprarop Rd., Near Airport Rail Link Ratchaprarop Station Bangkok.Thailand.Only 200 metre to 711 Convenient Store.Prime Location Near Pratunam, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

