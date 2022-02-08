Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum of 2 Adults Superior Double Bed 22 m² ฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Internet - Wifi Maximum of 2 Adults Superior Twin bed 22 m² ฿14,100 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,200 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Internet - Wifi Maximum of 2 Adults Executive with bathtub 26 m² ฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Bathtub

Internet - Wifi Maximum of 2 Adults Deluxe 28 m² ฿16,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,800 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Internet - Wifi

Located right at Phaythai BTS skytrain and Airport Rail Link station close to Pratunam and Siam area, Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Bangkok. The property lies 3 kilometers from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. The airport link and sky train station are both less than 50 meters away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's many destinations. Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) is a non-smoking hotel offering free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, and daily housekeeping. All 79 rooms are tastefully furnished, and provide comforts such as bathroom amenities, towels and slippers. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Hotel Tranz (SHA PLUS+) your home away from home.

