Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にGrand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel 直接連絡し、 Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotelが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy NO REFUND

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27 m² ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 ฿5,000デポジット

セブン-イレブン購入

バスタブ

コーヒーメーカー

コネクティングルーム

ハラールフードオプション

屋外施設

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール

セブン-イレブン購入

バスタブ

コーヒーメーカー

コネクティングルーム

ハラールフードオプション

屋外施設

スイミングプール

特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27 m² ฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 ฿5,000デポジット

セブン-イレブン購入

バスタブ

コーヒーメーカー

コネクティングルーム

ハラールフードオプション

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

屋外施設

スイミングプール

特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56 m² ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 ฿5,000デポジット

セブン-イレブン購入

バスタブ

コーヒーメーカー

コネクティングルーム

ファミリースイート

フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

ハラールフードオプション

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

リビングルーム

電子レンジ

屋外施設

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール

特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56 m² ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 ฿5,000デポジット

セブン-イレブン購入

バスタブ

コーヒーメーカー

コネクティングルーム

ファミリースイート

フィットネスを許可

HDMIケーブル

ハラールフードオプション

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

キッチン

リビングルーム

電子レンジ

屋外施設

スイミングプール

ベジタリアンミール

作業スペース

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

アメニティ/機能 Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel

