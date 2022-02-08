Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
NO REFUND
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27m²
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Halal voedselopties
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27m²
฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56m²
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56m²
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Bad
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Keuken
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
