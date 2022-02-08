Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy NO REFUND

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27 m² ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling

7-Elf Aankoop

Bad

Koffiezetapparaat

Aansluitende Kamer

Halal voedselopties

Outdoor voorzieningen

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27 m² ฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling

7-Elf Aankoop

Bad

Koffiezetapparaat

Aansluitende Kamer

Halal voedselopties

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Outdoor voorzieningen

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56 m² ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling

7-Elf Aankoop

Bad

Koffiezetapparaat

Aansluitende Kamer

Familie suites

Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Halal voedselopties

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Outdoor voorzieningen

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56 m² ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling

7-Elf Aankoop

Bad

Koffiezetapparaat

Aansluitende Kamer

Familie suites

Fitness toegestaan

HDMI kabel

Halal voedselopties

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Keuken

Woonkamer

Magnetron

Outdoor voorzieningen

Zwembad

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Voorzieningen / functies Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel

