BANGKOK TEST & GO

True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Image 0
True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Image 1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Image 2
True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Image 3
True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Image 4
True Siam Phayathai Hotel - Image 5
+26 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 14 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the True Siam Phayathai Hotel in a prioritized manner, and True Siam Phayathai Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable Booking

Amend booking will be done with no penalty and free charge due to
-Thailand Pass issues for delayed approval or not approved (got rejected)
-For Pre Covid Test 72 hrs. guest get result is positive
-Guest Flight cancelled or postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Room Non-Smoking 30
฿3,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿2,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Small Deposit
  • Work Space

Featuring comfortable accommodation for the modern day traveler, the True Siam Phayathai Hotel caters to long and short term visitors. Comprised of 65 guestrooms showcasing interiors with a touch of Thai design, all rooms are fitted with world class amenities, assuring guests an enjoyable reside. The all day dining on-site serves up mouthwatering Asian and European cuisine, while a more casual beer garden is an ideal setting for drinks and entertainment. True Siam is found in a small and quiet street adjacent to reputed hospitals such as Phayathai and Ramthibodi. Also a leisurely stroll away is the Phayathai BTS station, which is just two stops from Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Center Point, Pratunam Market, and MBK Shopping arcades. True Siam Phayathai Hotel offers a convenient location and commendable service in this exciting city.

Amenities / Features

  • King bed or Twin beds
  • Complimentary in room Wi-Fi
  • Individually controlled air conditioning
  • Flat Screen TV
  • Cable TV
  • In-room safe
  • Non - smoking
  • Refrigerator
  • Coffee and Tea Making Facilities
  • Mini bar
  • In-suite bathroom with separate shower zone
  • Bathroom Amenities
  • Slippers
  • Hairdryer
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at True Siam Phayathai Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR True Siam Phayathai Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

45 Soi Sriayuttaya 12, Phayathai Road, Rajthewee, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
rating with
1116 reviews
From ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
rating with
57 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU