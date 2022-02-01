BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy

All reservation are non-refundable

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 28
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,910 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,980 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features

  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Non-Married Couples
  • Small Deposit
  • Vegetarian Meals

Lemontea SHA extra plus Hotel is a boutique hotel passionately designed to ensure your happiness during your stay in the heart of downtown Bangkok. The concept of staying here is much alike drinking a glass of lemon tea: “Casual, Easy, and Fresh”. Lemontea Hotel is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travellers. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Platinum Fashion Mall, Pantip Plaza IT Mall, Siam Paragon, and Central World are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by Lemontea Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The hotel features 73 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including massage, garden. 7-11 is next to the hotel. Whatever your purpose of visit, Lemontea Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Amenities / Features

  • 1 day Test & Go package ( Day 1st )
  • 1 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony ( on arrival day )
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Airport pick-up service on day of arrival Suvarnabhumi or Donmuang Airport to Lemontea Hotel(1way)
  • Complimentary Meals until COVID test results obtained.
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • Test & Go package ( Day 5th )
  • 1 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony ( on the day 5th )
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • 5 days Test and go package
  • 5 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Airport pick-up service on day of arrival Suvarnabhumi or Donmuang Airport to Lemontea Hotel(1way)
  • Complimentary Meals until COVID test results obtained.
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • *Term & Condition*
  • MUST have RT PCR result 72 hrs. before arrival
  • Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days prior to travelling)
  • Medical insurance with minimum coverage of USD50,000 (Not required for Thai nationals)
If you were a guest at Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
🇧🇩Sanjida Sultana

Reviewed on 01/02/2022
Arrived on 13/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony

It was a very good stay.100% recommended. It was a very nice stay. Especially the staff they are very nice and friendly, helped me in every way. We can order at hotel as well. The staff bring to the room for you.

🇱🇻Agris Mikelsons

Reviewed on 29/12/2021
Arrived on 20/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
Positives     
  • Staff at the reception and all the information. Helped with every single question.
Negatives
  • Couldn't stay longer as had to go back home.

Good place for every amenity, close to metro and street food! Good sized rooms and USB charger in the room as it is quite a necessity these days.

Address / Map

55 Soi Petchaburi 15, Petchaburi Road, Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

