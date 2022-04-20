BANGKOK TEST & GO

Spark Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.6
rating with
3 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Featuring a bar and views of city, Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified is set in Bangkok, 200 metres from Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Among the facilities at this property are a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi throughout the property. Lumpini Park is 2.2 km from the hotel and Central Embassy is 2.8 km away. The hotel will provide guests with air-conditioned rooms offering a desk, a kettle, a fridge, a minibar, a safety deposit box, a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom with a bidet. Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - offers certain units that feature a balcony, and all rooms have a coffee machine. At the accommodation all rooms come with bed linen and towels. Emporium Shopping Mall is 1 km from Spark Hotel - MRT Queen Sirikit - SHA Extra Plus Certified, while Arab Street is 2.2 km away. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi Airport, 21 km from the hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Spark Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Spark Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

599 Soi Phai Singto Khlongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partner Hotels

Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
rating with
1458 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
rating with
4784 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
rating with
2381 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU