Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy NO REFUND

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27 m² ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ

ซื้อ 7-Eleven

อ่างอาบน้ำ

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27 m² ฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ

ซื้อ 7-Eleven

อ่างอาบน้ำ

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56 m² ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ

ซื้อ 7-Eleven

อ่างอาบน้ำ

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

พื้นที่ทำงาน ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56 m² ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ

ซื้อ 7-Eleven

อ่างอาบน้ำ

เครื่องชงกาแฟ

ห้องเชื่อมต่อ

ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว

อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย

สาย HDMI

ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ครัว

ห้องนั่งเล่น

ไมโครเวฟ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

สระว่ายน้ำ

อาหารมังสวิรัติ

พื้นที่ทำงาน

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง