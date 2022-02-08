BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
คะแนนจาก
730
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel - Image 0
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel - Image 1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel - Image 2
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel - Image 3
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel - Image 4
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel - Image 5
+21 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

NO REFUND

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27
฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • เครื่องชงกาแฟ
  • ห้องเชื่อมต่อ
  • ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel
แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

402 Soi Rewadee, Rama VI Road, Phayathai,Phayathai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1116 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4953 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2062 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
57 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
7337 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
75 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2454 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU