Hotel Refund Policy Non refundable

Deluxe King Room 30 m² ฿18,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿18,900 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool

Deluxe Twin Room 30 m² ฿24,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿27,600 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿24,900 - 5th Day Test & Go

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool

Premier Twin Room 32 m² ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool

Premier King 32 m² ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Swimming Pool

Junior Suite King (California King) 56 m² ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Swimming Pool

Junior Suite Twin (Double Double) 56 m² ฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Family Suites

Fitness Allowed

HDMI Cable

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Living Room

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Standing in the heart of Silom, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) offers all the benefits of the prime location of Bangkok, the world's most popular destination. Endless shopping choices adjoin the hotel from, the legendary Jim Thompson Thai Silk shop, to the modern shopping centers of Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Complex, Central World, MBK, Siam Paragon, as well as the most popular night market in Bangkok - Patpong Night Market. Lavish greenery of Lumpini Park is just around the corner. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is also only a few minutes’ walks to Samyan MRT and Saladaeng BTS. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) has completed its recent major renovation, by acclaimed design firm P49, bringing the hotel from its 50 years of history to be the newest hotel that Bangkok has to offer. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) rooms feature a balanced mix between traditional Thai and contemporary décor. Thai artworks by the legendary Paiboon Suwannakudt are complemented by Samsung 55-inch smart televisions, rain showers, soaking bathtubs, and Toto washlet toilets. The rooms also have free high-speed internet and conveniently located USB ports and ample outlets for charging devices. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) continues featuring the best Thai Chinese restaurant in the city, recognized by Michelin in 2019 and 2020. The restaurant, Ruenton, draws inspiration from casual Thai street food with a nostalgic flair from the mid-century era. Guests can enjoy state of the art fitness center or take a dip in the elegant outdoor swimming pool. Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok (SHA Plus+) collaborates closely with the Thai Red Cross and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital to ensure a rigid hygiene and safety program.

Amenities / Features Complimentary welcome drink upon arrival

Complimentary use of Fitness Center

Complimentary use of safe in the room

Complimentary coffee/tea making facilities

Complimentary 24 hours Internet access

Washlet toilet seat & bathtub ( Premier room and Junior Suite)

Score 5.0 /5 Excellent Based on 1 review Rating 1 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 0 Poor 0 Terrible Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇬🇧 Adrian Apperley Arrived on 01/01/2022 5.0 Junior Suite Twin (Double Double) Positives Check In

Cleanliness

New refurbishment Negatives None Sublime experience - took all the stress away from the turmoil of the testing processes and trip. Sublime comfort and cleanliness - totally recommend this hotel - the staff and ambiance and personal touches are really second to none.