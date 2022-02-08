Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
NO REFUND
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALES
Maximum de 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27m²
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
OFFRES SPÉCIALES
Maximum de 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27m²
฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
OFFRES SPÉCIALES
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56m²
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALES
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56m²
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Fitness autorisé
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel
