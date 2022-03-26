BANGKOK TEST & GO

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
1458 reviews
Updated on March 26, 2022
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park - Image 0
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park - Image 1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park - Image 2
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park - Image 3
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park - Image 4
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park - Image 5
+26 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located next to Silom MRT station and Sala Daeng BTS Skytrain station, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park offers convenience and excellent accommodation. Modern guestrooms at Crowne Plaza are spacious, fully equipped and offers natural day light as they are located from 24 floors and up offering stunning views of Bangkok city. Crowne Plaza Bangkok features an outdoor pool, spa with traditional Thai massage services. It offers free parking space and 4 dining options. Free high speed WiFi access is available throughout the hotel. Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park is located in Silom commercial district. Other conveniences include a gym, sauna, business centre and 24 hour club lounge on 31st Floor offering breakfast in the morning, afternoon high tea and happy hour with other additional benefits who book the club rooms. Travel services include car rental, ticketing and tour arrangements. Crowne Plaza is a preferred destination for corporate events and tailored banquets as we have great options of flexible meeting venues making it a perfect option for business travelers. Lumpini Park is just located across the hotel where you could go on a relaxing stroll for fresh air. All the rooms offer premium sleep services, air conditioning and flat- screen televisions. We have quite zone floors, luxurious bedding and guaranteed wake up calls to help you get a good night’s rest. Panorama restaurant serves your early morning buffet breakfast with Japanese options. It has a variety of food items in the a la carte menu for your all day meals and has special theme promotions over the weekend. Other dining options include the popular Xian Tian Di Chinese restaurant serving all you can eat dim sum buffet and we also have a Japanese restaurant. For your evenings we have drinks served at The Finishing Post bar with great skyline views of the city. Guests can enjoy shopping at Silom Complex located a 5 minute walk away. MBK Shopping mall, Siam Paragon, Central World and other shopping venues are just few skytrain stations away.For golf shopping we have the Thaniya plaza which is just 2 minute walk away from the hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

952 Rama 4, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
rating with
3139 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
rating with
4241 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
rating with
307 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Kempinski Bangkok
9.3
rating with
56 reviews
From ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
rating with
58 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU