Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located next to Silom MRT station and Sala Daeng BTS Skytrain station, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park offers convenience and excellent accommodation. Modern guestrooms at Crowne Plaza are spacious, fully equipped and offers natural day light as they are located from 24 floors and up offering stunning views of Bangkok city. Crowne Plaza Bangkok features an outdoor pool, spa with traditional Thai massage services. It offers free parking space and 4 dining options. Free high speed WiFi access is available throughout the hotel. Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park is located in Silom commercial district. Other conveniences include a gym, sauna, business centre and 24 hour club lounge on 31st Floor offering breakfast in the morning, afternoon high tea and happy hour with other additional benefits who book the club rooms. Travel services include car rental, ticketing and tour arrangements. Crowne Plaza is a preferred destination for corporate events and tailored banquets as we have great options of flexible meeting venues making it a perfect option for business travelers. Lumpini Park is just located across the hotel where you could go on a relaxing stroll for fresh air. All the rooms offer premium sleep services, air conditioning and flat- screen televisions. We have quite zone floors, luxurious bedding and guaranteed wake up calls to help you get a good night’s rest. Panorama restaurant serves your early morning buffet breakfast with Japanese options. It has a variety of food items in the a la carte menu for your all day meals and has special theme promotions over the weekend. Other dining options include the popular Xian Tian Di Chinese restaurant serving all you can eat dim sum buffet and we also have a Japanese restaurant. For your evenings we have drinks served at The Finishing Post bar with great skyline views of the city. Guests can enjoy shopping at Silom Complex located a 5 minute walk away. MBK Shopping mall, Siam Paragon, Central World and other shopping venues are just few skytrain stations away.For golf shopping we have the Thaniya plaza which is just 2 minute walk away from the hotel.

