Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel , und Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy NO REFUND

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior -Twin Bed (Room ONLY) 27 m² ฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

7-Elf Kauf

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Verbindungsraum

Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Superior Room-Twin Bed (Room with Full Board 3 Meals) 27 m² ฿4,799 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

7-Elf Kauf

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Verbindungsraum

Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room ONLY) 56 m² ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

7-Elf Kauf

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Verbindungsraum

Familiensuiten

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Wohnzimmer

Mikrowelle

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Arbeitsbereich SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Executive Suite - Double bed (Room with Full Board 3 meals) 56 m² ฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

7-Elf Kauf

Badewanne

Kaffeemaschine

Verbindungsraum

Familiensuiten

Fitness erlaubt

HDMI Kabel

Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Küche

Wohnzimmer

Mikrowelle

Außenanlagen

Schwimmbad

Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

Arbeitsbereich

Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel is located near the expressway links system, giving rapid entry into the center of city. The Saphan Kwai skytrain station is a five-minute drive away. This hotel is comprised of 310 bedrooms, meticulously designed to emphasize comfort and luxury. For relaxation, there is a swimming pool and the Grand Fitness Center, which features a gymnasium, aerobics studio, incorporated high-tech workout equipment, Jacuzzi, spa, private massage rooms, and steam and sauna rooms. Guests can either enjoy healthy workouts or join daily, upbeat aerobics class and a large swimming pool. For your reservation at the Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung Swap at Hotel with Nurse base 24 hours at Hotel

