Goodnight Phuket Villa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Goodnight Phuket Villa

Phuket
10
rating with
2 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phuket, Goodnight Phuket Luxury Pool Villa is the perfect choice. The property lies 8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Goodnight Phuket Luxury Pool Villa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 28 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, garden. Goodnight Phuket Luxury Pool Villa is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Phuket.

Address / Map

88/9 Moo 6 Muangthong-Kaokard Road, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

