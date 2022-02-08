PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛晚安别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
10
通过
2条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Goodnight Phuket Villa - Image 0
Goodnight Phuket Villa - Image 1
Goodnight Phuket Villa - Image 2
Goodnight Phuket Villa - Image 3
Goodnight Phuket Villa - Image 4
Goodnight Phuket Villa - Image 5
+43 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

对于想要欣赏普吉岛风光的旅行者来说，晚安普吉岛豪华泳池别墅是最佳选择。酒店距离市中心 8 公里，方便客人前往重要的城镇设施。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。晚安普吉岛豪华泳池别墅酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。这家酒店提供许多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。客人可以从 28 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。酒店提供的娱乐设施包括室外游泳池、花园。普吉岛晚安豪华泳池别墅是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛晚安别墅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛晚安别墅
查看所有评论

地址/地图

88/9 Moo 6 Muangthong-Kaokard Road, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

巴巴屋普吉岛酒店
8.2

431 评论
฿-1
近期普吉算盘
7.5

27 评论
฿-1
普吉岛海底大酒店
8.7

155 评论
฿-1
普吉岛昭华华美达广场酒店
8.4

59 评论
฿-1
蓝色酒店
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
可可维尔普吉岛度假村
8.9

207 评论
฿-1
攀瓦精品海滨
7.9

432 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU