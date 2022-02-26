PHUKET TEST & GO

코코 리트리트 푸켓 리조트 앤 스파 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

62 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 26, 2022
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 0
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 1
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 2
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 3
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 4
Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa - Image 5
+27 사진
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non Refundable

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
스탠다드룸 25
฿15,966 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,152 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,276 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,538 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 수영장
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
디럭스 룸 42
฿17,562 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,030 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,064 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,732 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,766 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,830 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 수영장
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult
Luxury Room 52
฿21,090 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,550 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,740 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 피트니스 허용
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 야외 시설
  • 수영장
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
패밀리 룸 75
฿26,970 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,440 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,420 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,110 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 마이크로파
  • 수영장

푸켓을 방문하실 때 집과 같은 편안함을 느끼실 수 있는 코코 리트리트 푸켓 리조트 앤 스파 숙박시설은 양질의 객실과 훌륭한 서비스를 제공합니다. 번화한 도시에서 13.5km 떨어진 이 3성급 호텔은 훌륭한 위치를 자랑하며 도시의 가장 큰 명소로의 접근을 제공합니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 키친, 세탁실, 24시간 경비 서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 45개의 매력적인 객실 중 한 곳에 발을 내딛으시면, LCD TV/플라즈마 스크린, 옷걸이, 거울, 무선 인터넷, 인터넷-무선(무료) 등의 다양한 시설을 제공하여 하루의 스트레스를 피할 수 있습니다. 일부 방. 호텔에서 요가실, 피트니스센터, 실외 수영장, 마사지, 일광욕실 등을 즐기며 긴장을 풀고 편안한 분위기로 시간을 보낼 수 있습니다. Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa에서 비할 데 없는 서비스와 진정으로 권위 있는 주소를 즐기십시오.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
코코 리트리트 푸켓 리조트 앤 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 코코 리트리트 푸켓 리조트 앤 스파
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

19/27 Moo 4, Chalong, Muang, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

파트너 호텔

Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

코코빌 푸켓 리조트
8.9
평가
207 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블루 호텔
8.3
평가
148 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카사 벨라 푸켓
8.7
평가
68 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바바 하우스 푸켓 호텔
8.2
평가
431 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
최근 푸켓 수안 루앙
7.5
평가
27 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뷰 라와다 푸켓
7.7
평가
119 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU