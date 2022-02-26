Coco Retreat Phuket Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult
Chambres Standard 25m²
฿15,966 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,152 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,276 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,538 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Fitness autorisé
- Internet - Wifi
- Piscine
Maximum de 1 Adult
Chambres de luxe 42m²
฿17,562 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,030 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,064 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,732 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,766 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,830 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Fitness autorisé
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Piscine
Maximum de 1 Adult
Luxury Room 52m²
฿21,090 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,550 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,080 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,740 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,270 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Fitness autorisé
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
La salle a manger 75m²
฿26,970 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,440 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,420 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,110 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿18,550 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Piscine
Lors de votre visite à Phuket, vous vous sentirez comme chez vous au Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa, qui propose un hébergement de qualité et un excellent service. Situé à 13,5 km de l'animation de la ville, cet hôtel 3 étoiles bénéficie d'un excellent emplacement et permet d'accéder aux plus grandes attractions de la ville. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Profitez d'une profusion de services et d'équipements hors pair dans cet hôtel de Phuket. Une sélection d'équipements de première classe tels que WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, ménage quotidien, cuisine, laverie automatique, sécurité 24h/24, peuvent être appréciés à l'hôtel. Entrez dans l'une des 45 chambres accueillantes et échappez au stress de la journée avec une large gamme d'équipements tels que la télévision à écran LCD/plasma, un portant, un miroir, un accès Internet - sans fil, un accès Internet - sans fil (gratuit) qui se trouve dans certaines chambres. L'hôtel offre de nombreuses possibilités de loisirs uniques telles qu'une salle de yoga, un centre de remise en forme, une piscine extérieure, des massages, un solarium. Profitez de services inégalés et d'une adresse vraiment prestigieuse au Coco Retreat Phuket Resort and Spa.
