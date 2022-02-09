Centara Kata Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Kata Resort is located in the tranquil heart of Kata Beach, set in its own tropical gardens. This resort is functional and tastefully decorated in contemporary style, creating a relaxed atmosphere. Centara Kata Resort offers 128 large guestrooms, suites, and apartments, all of which have a private balcony or terrace overlooking the pool areas or the garden. Guests will find on-site a restaurant and bar for fine dining and a drink. Recreational facilities include three magnificent pools and sundecks, a small spa, and fitness room. For your reservation at Centara Kata Resort, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels