PHUKET TEST & GO

Centara Kata Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
rating with
500 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Centara Kata Resort - Image 0
Centara Kata Resort - Image 1
Centara Kata Resort - Image 2
Centara Kata Resort - Image 3
Centara Kata Resort - Image 4
Centara Kata Resort - Image 5
+33 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centara Kata Resort is located in the tranquil heart of Kata Beach, set in its own tropical gardens. This resort is functional and tastefully decorated in contemporary style, creating a relaxed atmosphere. Centara Kata Resort offers 128 large guestrooms, suites, and apartments, all of which have a private balcony or terrace overlooking the pool areas or the garden. Guests will find on-site a restaurant and bar for fine dining and a drink. Recreational facilities include three magnificent pools and sundecks, a small spa, and fitness room. For your reservation at Centara Kata Resort, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Centara Kata Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Centara Kata Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

54 Ked Kwan Road, Tambon Karon, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

OZO Phuket
9.1
rating with
70 reviews
From ฿-1
Metadee Resort and Villas
8.6
rating with
2205 reviews
From ฿-1
Peach Hill Resort
7.7
rating with
510 reviews
From ฿-1
The Melody Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
370 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista Resort and Spa
8.5
rating with
2453 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Marina Resort - Fashion - Kata Beach
8.2
rating with
2898 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Bai D Boutique Inn Guesthouse
9.2
rating with
535 reviews
From ฿-1
Sugar Palm Grand Hillside Hotel
8.3
rating with
4442 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU