センタラカタリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

センタラカタリゾートは、カタビーチの静かな中心部に位置し、独自のトロピカルガーデン内にあります。このリゾートは機能的で、現代的なスタイルで上品に装飾されており、リラックスした雰囲気を作り出しています。センタラカタリゾートには128室の広い客室、スイート、アパートメントがあり、すべてにプールエリアまたは庭園を見渡す専用バルコニーまたはテラスが付いています。館内には高級ダイニングやドリンクを楽しめるレストラン＆バーがあります。レクリエーション施設には、3つの壮大なプールとサンデッキ、小さなスパ、フィットネスルームがあります。センタラカタリゾートでのご予約は、ご滞在日を選択し、安全なオンライン予約フォームにご記入ください。

