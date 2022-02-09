PHUKET TEST & GO

センタラカタリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

500レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Centara Kata Resort - Image 0
Centara Kata Resort - Image 1
Centara Kata Resort - Image 2
Centara Kata Resort - Image 3
Centara Kata Resort - Image 4
Centara Kata Resort - Image 5
+33 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

センタラカタリゾートは、カタビーチの静かな中心部に位置し、独自のトロピカルガーデン内にあります。このリゾートは機能的で、現代的なスタイルで上品に装飾されており、リラックスした雰囲気を作り出しています。センタラカタリゾートには128室の広い客室、スイート、アパートメントがあり、すべてにプールエリアまたは庭園を見渡す専用バルコニーまたはテラスが付いています。館内には高級ダイニングやドリンクを楽しめるレストラン＆バーがあります。レクリエーション施設には、3つの壮大なプールとサンデッキ、小さなスパ、フィットネスルームがあります。センタラカタリゾートでのご予約は、ご滞在日を選択し、安全なオンライン予約フォームにご記入ください。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
センタラカタリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す センタラカタリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

54 Ked Kwan Road, Tambon Karon, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

OZOプーケット
9.1
との評価
70 レビュー
から ฿-1
メタディーリゾートアンドヴィラズ
8.6
との評価
2205 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピーチヒルリゾート
7.7
との評価
510 レビュー
から ฿-1
メロディープーケットホテル
8.5
との評価
370 レビュー
から ฿-1
カタバイDブティックインゲストハウス
9.2
との評価
535 レビュー
から ฿-1
シュガーパームグランドヒルサイドホテル
8.3
との評価
4442 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU