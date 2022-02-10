PHUKET TEST & GO

木麻黄海岸公寓

Phuket
9
通过
62条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
฿10,000 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系木麻黄海岸公寓以优先方式，以及木麻黄海岸公寓从你会直接收取货款。

Casuarina Shores Apartment is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Casuarina Shores酒店距离邦涛海滩（Bang Tao Beach）中心有180米，提供2个室外游泳池、桑拿浴室和健身中心。酒店提供带设备齐全的厨房、免费无线局域网和本地电话的豪华客房。客人可以免费租用自行车。

这家住宿距离普拉通寺有6.6公里，距离考帕泰奥国家公园有8公里。普吉机场距离酒店有 13 公里。

舒适的客房设有客厅和用餐区。客房设有 3 台平面有线电视、保险箱和洗衣机。 2间连接浴室设有淋浴设施。

酒店提供洗衣服务和24小时保安服务。

内部餐厅 Fresh Bar 每天 08:00 至 10:00 供应泰式和国际单点菜单。

便利设施/功能

  https://casuarinashores.info/en
地址/地图

20 Moo 2, Bang Tao Beach, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

