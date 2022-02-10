Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 카수아리나 쇼어스 아파트먼트 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 카수아리나 쇼어스 아파트먼트 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Casuarina Shores Apartment is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



방 타오 비치 중심부에서 180m 떨어진 Casuarina Shores는 2개의 야외 수영장, 사우나, 피트니스 센터를 보유하고 있습니다. 숙소는 완비된 주방, 무료 Wi-Fi 및 시내 전화를 갖춘 고급스러운 객실을 제공합니다. 투숙객은 무료로 자전거를 대여하실 수 있습니다. 숙소는 왓 프라통에서 6.6km, 카오프라태오 국립공원에서 8km 떨어져 있습니다. 푸켓 공항은 13km 떨어져 있습니다. 편안한 객실은 거실과 식사 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 평면 케이블 TV 3대, 안전 금고 및 세탁기가 마련되어 있습니다. 2개의 실내 욕실에는 샤워 시설이 구비되어 있습니다. 숙소는 세탁 서비스와 24시간 보안 서비스를 제공합니다. 구내 레스토랑인 Fresh Bar는 매일 08:00~10:00에 태국 및 세계 각국의 일품 요리 메뉴를 선보입니다.

어메니티 / 특징 https://casuarinashores.info/en

